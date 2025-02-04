SC concerned by feud between TN govt and Governor, says it's affecting welfare of public

During the hearing, the bench raised concerns about the ongoing feud between the Governor and the state government, observing that it was hampering governance and "affecting the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu".

Opposing the arguments of Rohatgi, the Attorney General R Venkataramani, the top law officer representing the Union of India, said that all bills requiring the Governor's assent had already been addressed, with no bills currently pending for approval. "The Governor did not send it back for relook. It was sent back saying he is withholding assent. It doesn't fall under the first proviso," Venkataramani argued.

As Tuesday's arguments were inconclusive, the apex court fixed the matter for further hearing to February 6.

The TN government said that the policies and laws enacted by it are not being constitutionally mandated by the Governor, forcing it to file the plea before the apex court.

"The Governor is not considering and granting assent to the Bills passed by the TN Legislative Assembly, thereby he is subverting the will of the people. He is not granting sanction to prosecute public servants, thereby impeding criminal investigation of heinous crimes including corruption. The governor is not approving the premature release of prisoners as advised by the Government. He is keeping files pertaining to appointment of TNPSC Chairman & Members pending and not abiding by the advice of the Cabinet," the TN government said.