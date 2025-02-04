'Typical election speech, disconnected from people': Opposition reacts to PM Modi's remarks in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stating it seemed from his speech that he has lost his connect with people and their needs.

Replying to the two-day discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, Prime Minister Modi hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying those speaking of fighting the Indian state can appreciate neither the Constitution nor national unity as he launched a counter-offensive in Lok Sabha against the Opposition.

Asked about the PM's remarks, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "I think he has lost his connect with people and their needs. This is what it seemed from his speech."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also hit out at Modi, saying he made a "typical election speech."

"It was a typical election speech with the Delhi elections tomorrow. Just a long laundry list of things the government has done. What is surprising is that, the opposition had raised very specific criticisms of the president's address and those criticisms were not answered by the prime minister," Tharoor said.