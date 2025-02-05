Amit Shah directs security agencies to ensure 'zero infiltration' in Jammu-Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed all security agencies to intensify their operations against terrorism, emphasizing the goal of achieving "zero infiltration" across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting, attended by Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha and top police officials, Shah reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region.

"We are committed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. Step up the fight against terrorism with the goal of ‘zero infiltration,’" Shah instructed officials present at the meeting.

After reviewing inputs and intelligence reports provided by J&K officials, Shah stressed the need to uproot the existence of terrorists and dismantle terror funding networks, particularly those linked to the narcotics trade. He added that drug money is fueling infiltration and terrorism, calling for swift and stringent action to curb such networks.

Directing security agencies to intensify efforts against infiltration, Shah underscored the necessity of taking strict measures against terrorist activities with a ruthless approach. "Our primary objective should be to eliminate terrorism," he stated, reiterating the importance of dismantling the narco-terror network. He urged security forces to act promptly against terror financing linked to drug trafficking.