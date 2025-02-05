Amit Shah directs security agencies to ensure 'zero infiltration' in Jammu-Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed all security agencies to intensify their operations against terrorism, emphasizing the goal of achieving "zero infiltration" across Jammu and Kashmir.
Chairing a high-level security review meeting, attended by Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha and top police officials, Shah reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region.
"We are committed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. Step up the fight against terrorism with the goal of ‘zero infiltration,’" Shah instructed officials present at the meeting.
After reviewing inputs and intelligence reports provided by J&K officials, Shah stressed the need to uproot the existence of terrorists and dismantle terror funding networks, particularly those linked to the narcotics trade. He added that drug money is fueling infiltration and terrorism, calling for swift and stringent action to curb such networks.
Directing security agencies to intensify efforts against infiltration, Shah underscored the necessity of taking strict measures against terrorist activities with a ruthless approach. "Our primary objective should be to eliminate terrorism," he stated, reiterating the importance of dismantling the narco-terror network. He urged security forces to act promptly against terror financing linked to drug trafficking.
During the meeting, the home minister also reviewed other aspects of security measures and instructed officials to make new appointments for vacant positions in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ensure the timely implementation of new criminal laws. He directed security agencies to maintain the highest level of vigilance and continue working in close coordination to eliminate terrorism from the Union Territory.
Appreciating the efforts of security agencies, Shah acknowledged the significant improvements in various security parameters across Jammu and Kashmir. This high-level security review followed two consecutive meetings on Tuesday, marking the first time the home minister held back-to-back discussions on J&K's security situation.
The meetings were convened in the wake of a recent terror attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed, and his wife and niece were injured.
Senior officials, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and other top military, police, and civil officials, were present at the discussions