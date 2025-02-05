Amit Shah directs security agencies to intensify fight against terrorism in J-K

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with the goal of achieving 'zero infiltration'.

Chairing two high-level review meetings in as many days here on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he also said the ecosystem of terror in the Union Territory has been weakened due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Narendra Modi government.

He asked all security agencies to take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach, saying the goal should be to uproot the existence of terrorists.

The home minister directed them to step up the fight against terrorism with the goal of 'zero infiltration', according to an official statement.