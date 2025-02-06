Dreams turn into misery: Families of US deportees recount horror of 'dunki' routes

KURUKSHETRA: With dreams of a bright future and a better life for their families back home, youths from Haryana's Kurukshetra district broke the bank to pay agents to help them settle in the US.

They traversed treacherous routes, crossing several rivers and forests while facing extortion and getting roughed up, to reach the US.

But their American Dream turned into a nightmare as they were handcuffed by US authorities and deported.

Recounting the horror faced by 27-year-old Robin Handa, his father Manjit Singh said his son travelled across Guyana, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Guatemala, crossed a sea and passed through jungles, staying hungry for days, to reach the Mexico-US border.

Handa, who studied till class 12, left his native Ismailabad village in Kurukshetra district on July 18 last year and by the time he reached the US border, he had paid Rs 45 lakh to different agents while his mobile phone was also snatched, his father claimed.

He was handed over to the "immigration mafia" in Mexico and they tortured him for money.

Here he gave them Rs 20 lakh, Singh said.