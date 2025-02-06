Government plans new law to facilitate safe overseas migration amid US deportations

The panel also said it desires establishment of PoE (Protector of Emigrants) offices in states where such offices do not exist currently and additional PoE offices in "migration hotspots", including states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, etc, should be "expedited" to ensure better outreach and support for emigrants.

The Committee said the emigration process in India is governed by the Emigration Act of 1983, administered by the Ministry of External Affairs through the Protector General of Emigrants (PGE).

"Keeping in view the contemporary global migration dynamics and the needs of Indian citizens, the Committee has over the years underscored the pressing need for a comprehensive legislative overhaul to replace the outdated provisions of the Emigration Act 1983," the report says.

"After much delay, the Ministry is seriously considering enacting a new law tentatively titled 'Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024,'" it said.

The Ministry has told the Committee that the proposed draft is under consultation with line Ministries and will, thereafter, be put up for public consultations," it said.

The Committee has said it desires that it should be "consulted on the salient features of the Bill" and the enactment of a revised act reflecting "changed global migration realities should be done in a time bound manner i.e.not later than one year".