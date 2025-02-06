PM Modi to host star-studded 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on February 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the much-anticipated Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) on February 10, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and spiritual leader Sadhguru.
This year, the interactive session with students, teachers, and parents will be conducted in a new format and style. The event will bring together prominent personalities to share insights on exam preparation, stress management, and personal growth ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
Joining the discussion will be Olympian Mary Kom, Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara, celebrity nutritionists Rujuta Divekar and Sonali Sabharwal, and health influencer Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer. Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar, YouTuber Technical Guruji, and business leader Radhika Gupta will also participate in the event.
According to the Union Education Ministry, this eighth edition of PPC will feature renowned personalities from diverse fields who will share their experiences and guide students on key aspects of life and learning. The event will be followed by seven subsequent episodes, each addressing different topics.
Thirty-six students from across all states and union territories will have the opportunity to interact directly with the prime minister. Experts in fields ranging from mental health to technology will engage with students interactively and engagingly.
This year’s PPC has set a new record with five crore participants from across the country. The programme will take place on February 10, 2025, at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on multiple platforms, including Doordarshan.
The event, conducted annually, aims to help students from classes 6 to 12 overcome exam-related stress and pressure. Participants have been selected from various state and central educational boards, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and CBSE institutions. Some of the selected students are also alums of the PRERANA school programme, Kala Utsav, and Veer Gatha winners.
The ministry emphasized that this edition of PPC reflects India’s diversity and inclusivity. The prime minister’s interaction with students will be telecast live on Doordarshan, Swayam, Swayam Prabha, the PMO’s YouTube channel, and the social media handles of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, allowing viewers nationwide to participate in this enriching experience.