PM Modi to host star-studded 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on February 10

According to the Union Education Ministry, this eighth edition of PPC will feature renowned personalities from diverse fields who will share their experiences and guide students on key aspects of life and learning. The event will be followed by seven subsequent episodes, each addressing different topics.

Thirty-six students from across all states and union territories will have the opportunity to interact directly with the prime minister. Experts in fields ranging from mental health to technology will engage with students interactively and engagingly.

This year’s PPC has set a new record with five crore participants from across the country. The programme will take place on February 10, 2025, at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on multiple platforms, including Doordarshan.