President Murmu calls for urgent comprehensive reforms in major international institutions

NEW DELHI: President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Philemon Yang, met with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Welcoming him to India, President Murmu highlighted that his presidency comes at a significant time as the United Nations celebrates 80 years of its establishment. She also noted that 2025 will be pivotal with key UN events, including the Fourth Conference on Financing for Development and the Third UN Ocean Conference.

President Droupadi Murmu assured Mr. Yang of India’s active and constructive participation in these conferences. She emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive reform of major international institutions, including the UN Security Council, to better reflect contemporary global dynamics.

She also expressed appreciation for Mr. Yang’s science and data-driven approach to sustainable development and his inclusive vision. She also praised his leadership in the adoption of the "Pact for the Future" at the Summit for the Future in September 2024.