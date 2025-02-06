Rise in Guillain Barre Syndrome cases in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Case of Guillain Barre Syndrome cases are on rise in Maharashtra, with the infection spreading to the outskirts of Pune and other parts of the state. On Thursday, three more cases of GBS were reported, and bringing a total number of cases to 173 across the state.

According to a report by the state health department, out of these 173 cases, 140 are diagnosed with the suspect GBS. So far, six deaths have been reported, with one confirmed of the disease, while the remaining five are suspected cases.

Most of the affected patients are from Pune city, while the remaining cases have been reported from nearby areas and other parts of the state. The health department stated that 72 suspected patients have been treated and discharged. Currently, 55 patients are in the ICU, while 21 are on ventilators.