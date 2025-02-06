Rise in Guillain Barre Syndrome cases in Maharashtra
MUMBAI: Case of Guillain Barre Syndrome cases are on rise in Maharashtra, with the infection spreading to the outskirts of Pune and other parts of the state. On Thursday, three more cases of GBS were reported, and bringing a total number of cases to 173 across the state.
According to a report by the state health department, out of these 173 cases, 140 are diagnosed with the suspect GBS. So far, six deaths have been reported, with one confirmed of the disease, while the remaining five are suspected cases.
Most of the affected patients are from Pune city, while the remaining cases have been reported from nearby areas and other parts of the state. The health department stated that 72 suspected patients have been treated and discharged. Currently, 55 patients are in the ICU, while 21 are on ventilators.
As part of house-to-house surveillance, officials have surveyed 81,944 houses, including 45,574 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 23,179 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and 13,191 in Pune rural areas. Additionally, 80 serum samples have been sent to NIMHANS Bengaluru for Antiganglioside and Antibodies testing.
The state health department has issued guidelines urging people to boil and purify drinking water to maintain quality. Citizens are advised to keep their food fresh and avoid consuming stale or partially cooked meat such as chicken or mutton. Authorities have warned against sending water samples for testing on their own and have provided helpline numbers for any concerns related to GBS. For Pune Municipal Corporation, residents can contact 020-25501269 or 25506800, while for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the helpline is 7758933017.
According to the state health department, the main symptoms of GBS include sudden weakness in the hands or legs, paralysis, and difficulty walking. Patients have also reported experiencing prolonged diarrhea.
Senior government officials have confirmed that state-level rapid response teams have been formed and are actively visiting affected areas. The Pune Municipal Corporation and rural district authorities have been instructed to strengthen surveillance efforts. A total of 3,868 water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis at the Public Health Laboratory. Of these, samples from 37 water sources were found to be contaminated, prompting authorities to increase health awareness campaigns. Private medical practitioners have been urged to report any GBS cases to the public health authorities.
The state government has assured citizens that there is no need to panic as health officials are fully prepared to implement preventive and control measures.