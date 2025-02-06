UCC cannot become political instrument to keep country in permanent polarisation: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said a uniform civil code can only come about after widespread discussion with the objective of building a genuine consensus and cannot become a political instrument designed to keep the country in a state of "permanent polarisation".

The opposition party's assertion comes days after the BJP government in Uttarakhand implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and the Gujarat government formed a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the need for the UCC in the state as well as prepare a draft bill for the same.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Uttarakhand UCC is a poorly drafted piece of legislation that is highly intrusive.

"It is not an instrument of legal reform in the slightest as there is nothing that addresses the actual concerns expressed with regard to family law over the last decade.

It has been forcibly imposed as an integral part of the BJP's divisive agenda," Ramesh said in a statement.