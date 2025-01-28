Uttrakhand fist state to implement UCC into force

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to adopt a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a groundbreaking decision designed to guarantee equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of their religious backgrounds.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the UCC portal on Monday, marking the beginning of a new era of legal uniformity in the Himalayan state. “This initiative is a significant step towards ensuring justice and equality for every citizen,” Dhami said.

The UCC aims to replace outdated personal laws that have long perpetuated inequality, fostering a more inclusive society. After Goa, which has a pre-independence UCC in place, Uttarakhand is now the first BJP-ruled state to draft and establish a UCC. “As Uttarakhand sets this precedent, it may inspire other states to consider similar reforms, potentially igniting a nationwide movement towards social justice and equal rights,” Dhami said.

In his address following the announcement, the chief minister said, “The credit for the ‘Ganga’ of UCC flowing from Uttarakhand goes to the divine people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.” He remarked, “From this moment, the women of Devbhoomi have attained equal rights.”

Dhami stated that the UCC is a solution to eliminate discrimination in legal matters based on caste, religion, sect, and gender. He emphasized that its implementation will strengthen women’s empowerment and put an end to practices such as ‘halala’ and ‘iddat’.

In a strong reaction against the implementation of the UCC, the Muslim Sewa Sangthan, along with Tanzeem-e-Rahnuma-e-Millat and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said they will knock on the court doors as soon as it reopens after the holidays.