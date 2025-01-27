Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code, becomes first state to do so

The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, making it the first state in independent India to put into effect such a law, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

All necessary preparations for the UCC's implementation have been completed, including the approval of its rules and the training of relevant officials.

Dhami claimed that the UCC will promote societal uniformity, ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.

He claimed the law's implementation as part of a "great 'yagya'" led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at making India a developed, organized, harmonious, and self-reliant nation.