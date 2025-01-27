Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code, becomes first state to do so

The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, making it the first state in independent India to put into effect such a law, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
All necessary preparations for the UCC's implementation have been completed, including the approval of its rules and the training of relevant officials.
Dhami claimed that the UCC will promote societal uniformity, ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.
He claimed the law's implementation as part of a "great 'yagya'" led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at making India a developed, organized, harmonious, and self-reliant nation.
The UCC was a central promise of the BJP during the 2022 assembly elections, which saw the party secure a historic second consecutive term. Dhami attributed the BJP's sweeping victory to its commitment to passing the UCC.
Following his re-election in March 2022, Dhami's government moved swiftly to form an expert committee to draft the law.
The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, was established on May 27, 2022.
After 18 months of consultations with various community groups, the committee submitted a comprehensive four-volume draft in February 2024.
The state assembly passed the UCC legislation on February 7, 2024, and it received presidential assent nearly a month later, clearing the path for its implementation.
Another expert committee, led by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh, was formed to devise the rules and regulations for the law's execution. The committee submitted its final report late last year, and the state cabinet recently gave approval, allowing Chief Minister Dhami to set the implementation date.