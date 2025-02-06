Why did PM Modi let this happen: Priyanka Gandhi questions Centre on deportation of Indians from US

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday launched a sharp criticism at the Central government over the recent deportation of over 100 Indian nationals who were allegedly living illegally in the United States.

Highlighting the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned PM Modi why he let this incident happen.

In a video shared by All India Congress Committee, Vadra said, "A lot of things were said that President Trump and PM Modi are very good friends. Why did PM Modi let this happen?" She further questioned the manner in which the deportation happened and asserted that India could have sent its own aircraft to bring the deportees back to the country.