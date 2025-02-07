India on list of ‘uncooperative’ countries in US

NEW DELHI: Last December, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Department of Homeland Security added India to its list of ‘uncooperative’ countries, intensifying the Trump administration’s focus on nations like Cuba, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and Venezuela. The ICE removes individuals subject to final removal orders to their country of citizenship.

The US government requests that foreign governments take necessary actions to verify the citizenship of individuals suspected to be their nationals. This may include conducting interviews, issuing travel documents and accepting the return of nationals via scheduled commercial flights or, if needed, special charter flights.