India summons Bangladesh envoy, denies role in Hasina's statements, says Dhaka's remarks fuel 'negativity'

India on Friday denied any role in the statements made by former prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and slammed the authorities for holding New Delhi responsible for Bangladesh's internal governance issues.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement informed that Bangladesh’s Acting High Commissioner to India, Muhammad Nural Islam was summoned by MEA to the South Block on Friday evening.

"It was conveyed that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, which has been reiterated several times in recent high-level meetings. It is, however, regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively, holding us responsible for internal governance issues. These statements by Bangladesh are in fact responsible for the persistent negativity," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal denied any role in Hasina's statements that sparked widespread outrage in the neighbouring country.

"Comments attributed to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been made in her individual capacity in which India has no role to play. Conflating this with the Government of India’s position is not going to help add positivity to bilateral relations," Jaiswal said.

"While the Government of India will make efforts for a mutually beneficial relationship we expect that Bangladesh will reciprocate similarly without vitiating the atmosphere,” he added.

During a live Facebook address to her supporters and Awami League members on Thursday, Hasina accused Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, of plotting to assassinate her.

During her speech, a large group of protesters vandalized and set fire to the Dhaka residence of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In response, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry strongly protested her remarks, calling them “false and fabricated.” Bangladesh summoned India’s Acting High Commissioner, Pawan Badhe and protested the statements calling it a "hostile act."

Bangladesh government urged India to extradite Hasina, accusing her of destabilising the country with her comments. The protest note handed to the Indian envoy expressed "strong discontent and concern" over her remarks, calling them offensive to the Bangladeshi public.