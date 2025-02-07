Youth dies by suicide after alleged police torture in J&K; video recorded before death surfaces

SRINAGAR: 25-year-old Makhan Din, who belonged to the Gujjar community, died by suicide after consuming insecticides after alleged police torture in the Billawar area of J&K’s border district of Kathua yesterday. Makhan recorded a video before his death, stating he had no militant links and was brutally tortured by the police.
In the purported 3.48-minute video, which has been shot in a mosque, Makhan Din swears by Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) saying he has never seen militants.
“I was beaten by the policemen in the police station. They were telling me to tell the truth. I told them the truth that I had never seen the militants. I had to make a fake story because I was beaten ruthlessly by the cops in the police station,” said Makhan Din, a suspected Over Ground Worker (OGW) in the video, which has gone viral.
“When I made the concocted story and told them that I have seen militants and Swaru (his uncle who has been exfiltrated to Pakistan) and I had not told my family members, they stopped beating me. They let me go in the morning to bring my mobile phone to the police station,” he said.
Makhan was picked up by police for questioning .
According to the police spokesperson, Makhan was the nephew of Swar Din alias Swaru Gujar and he is helping the same group that conducted an Army convoy attack in July 2024 which killed four army men.
“Makhan had several suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned and then got exposed, went home and committed suicide,” the spokesperson said.
In the video Makhan says, “I lied to the policemen that I have Swaru’s number and many more numbers. If I go to the police with my mobile phone and tell them I don’t have these numbers, they will beat me again. By Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), I have never seen the militants. I swear by the Holy Quran that I have never seen Swaru during militancy and don’t have any information about him. I have been beaten by police in the police station. For Allah’s sake trust my words. I appeal to the SSP that whatever I confessed to police during questioning was because of beating,” Makhan said in the video.
He then takes out a packet of insecticide and says he would consume it and he will die.
Police have ordered a fact finding inquiry into the circumstances leading to Makhan’s death.
The inquiry shall be conducted by DIG SKK Range Shiv Kumar and the inquiry officer has been directed to submit findings in 10 days.
District Magistrate Kathua Dr Rakesh Manhas has also ordered magisterial inquiry to ascertain the actual cause of the death.
Tehsilar Lohai Malhar Anil Kumar has been appointed as Inquiry Magistrate and asked to submit a detailed report within five days.
“He (Inquiry Magistrate) shall take statements of all relevant persons and adopt all requisite procedures under relevant rules,” reads the order issued by DM.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)