Youth dies by suicide after alleged police torture in J&K; video recorded before death surfaces

SRINAGAR: 25-year-old Makhan Din, who belonged to the Gujjar community, died by suicide after consuming insecticides after alleged police torture in the Billawar area of J&K’s border district of Kathua yesterday. Makhan recorded a video before his death, stating he had no militant links and was brutally tortured by the police.

In the purported 3.48-minute video, which has been shot in a mosque, Makhan Din swears by Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) saying he has never seen militants.

“I was beaten by the policemen in the police station. They were telling me to tell the truth. I told them the truth that I had never seen the militants. I had to make a fake story because I was beaten ruthlessly by the cops in the police station,” said Makhan Din, a suspected Over Ground Worker (OGW) in the video, which has gone viral.

“When I made the concocted story and told them that I have seen militants and Swaru (his uncle who has been exfiltrated to Pakistan) and I had not told my family members, they stopped beating me. They let me go in the morning to bring my mobile phone to the police station,” he said.

Makhan was picked up by police for questioning .