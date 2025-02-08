Clamour for judicial probe into 25-yr-old’s death in J&K

SRINAGAR: Demands are intensifying for judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of 25-year-old Gujjar youth Makhan Din in Billawar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district after his alleged torture in police custody

A video of the deceased surfaced on social media in which he says he had no militant links and was brutally tortured by the police and was consuming insecticide to commit suicide.

In the purported 3.48-minute video, which has been shot inside a mosque, Makhan swears by the Holy Quran that he has no clue about militant activities. He alleged he was beaten by cops in the police station and had to make up story as he was beaten ruthlessly.

“When I concocted a story and told them I had seen militants and Swaru (his uncle who has exfiltrated to Pakistan) and I have not told my family, they stopped beating me. They let me go in the morning to bring my mobile phone to the police station,” he said, adding, he has never seen militants nor is in touch with his uncle Swaru, who is in Pakistan.

The deceased is survived by wife and two minor daughters and he was the lone bread earner of the family.

Bani MLA Dr Rameshwar Singh while taking a dig at the police said if Makhan’s uncle is in Pakistan, does that mean that his whole family will be punished. “It was not the first time Makhan and his father were called for questioning by police. What was the urgency that police picked up the duo for questioning during the night. If there was any involvement of the duo, why was an FIR not registered? Why were they let off after being beaten and tortured the whole night,” the MLA questioned.

“We want justice. We want fair judicial inquiry. We are not satisfied with the magisterial inquiry ordered by the administration. We also demand that the victim’s family should be given Rs 10 lakh compensation and his widow provided government job,” the MLA said.