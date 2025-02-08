MP shocker: 11-year-old girl with multiple disabilities dies after being raped in Rajgarh

According to sources close to the investigation revealed that an illegal caste panchayat on February 2 decided to keep the horrific incident quiet.

The girl's family even burned the clothes she was wearing at the time of the incident, claiming they were dirty.

On February 3, however, some people from the same area noticed blood stains on the clothes and reported to the police.

Subsequently, the police rushed to the spot and took the minor girl for a medical examination at a government hospital in Rajgarh district, which confirmed severe injuries to her private parts due to sexual assault. While the police filed a case of abduction and rape under BNS sections, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act 2012, the girl’s family was reluctant to corporate to the investigation, claiming that some wild animal might have attacked and injured the girl.

Following her critical health condition, the girl was transferred to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on February 3. Doctors performed two surgeries to stabilize her, as her wounds had turned septic and spread infection. She received multiple blood transfusion and plasma therapy. Tragically, due to malnutrition (she weighed just 15 kg ) and a severely infected liver, her condition worsened leading to her death.

During her hospitalisation in Bhopal, her relatives did not visit her and it was the Rajgarh police personnels, who served as her attendants.

“The hapless girl lost her father around four years back due to extreme alcoholism, after which her mother left the house and married someone else in Rajasthan. It was her grandmother, uncle and aunt, who subsequently looked after her,” a police officer said.

According to the Rajgarh district police superintendent Aditya Mishra, who is overseeing the investigation said, “Our first priority is to track the accused, but owing to lack of cooperation by the girl’s family, the police are facing difficulties in getting clinching clues. Many people from Rajgarh, adjoining Dewas district and even some people living as far as Tamil Nadu have been questioned in the case, but success eludes multiple police teams. We’re working hard in the case and will crack it shortly.”

Sources associated with the probe said that once the accused is apprehended, action will be taken under the POCSO Act against those responsible for delayed reporting of the crime.