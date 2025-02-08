Plea on Sambhal demolitions: SC asks petitioner to approach HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the contempt petition filed against the Uttar Pradesh government for an alleged violation of its November 2024 order restraining demolition actions across the country without prior notice and opportunity of hearing.

“File it before the High Court. If there is a breach, the High Court can hear it,” said a two-judge bench of the apex court of Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran.

While disposing of the petition filed by Mohammed Ghayoor, the top court asked him to approach the High Court with his contempt petition.

Ghayoor knocked on the doors of the apex court and filed a contempt petition claiming that a part of his property, situated at Sambhal, was allegedly demolished by the UP authorities between January 10 and 11 without prior notice, despite the court’s directions.