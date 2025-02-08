SC rejects plea for fresh NEET-PG counselling

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking directions to cancel the All India quota (AIQ) round 3 of NEET-PG 2024 counselling and to conduct it afresh. The court dismissed the plea after being apprised by the counsel appearing for the National Medical Commission (NMC) that any such direction now will have a cascading effect in all the states.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran, passed the order and refused to entertain a batch of pleas filed in the case.

“The plea has no merits. We are sorry. We are not inclined to hear,” the bench said. The NMC’s lawyer said that if anything in the case has to be done now, “it will have a cascading effect in all the states because students have already taken part in the counseling.”

Earlier, after hearing the petition filed by a batch of students seeking fresh counselling, the top court had issued a notice to the Central government, NMC and others, asking them to file their respective replies.

The petitioners, who are eligible for the NEET-PG 2024 counselling, said round 3 of the AIQ counselling for NEET-PG started before round 2 of the counselling was concluded in certain states.

The plea said when the state round 2 counselling opened, they had an option to choose the best option, and leave the AIQ seat if they were getting a better seat in the state round of counselling.