Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking right to passive euthanasia for rabies patients on February 10

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday is slated to hear a PIL seeking a right to passive euthanasia for those persons afflicted with rabies.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, agreed to take up the petition filed by an NGO, All Creatures Great and Small, in 2019.

In its plea, the NGO prayed that a procedure should be laid down for rabies patients to allow them or their guardians to opt for the assistance of physicians for assisted dying or passive euthanasia.

The petition was filed by an NGO after the top court’s verdict in March 2018, when a five-judge Constitution bench ruled that the right to life includes the right to die and legalised passive euthanasia. The court had allowed the creation of a ‘living will,’ permitting terminally ill patients or those in a persistent vegetative state (PVS), with no hope of recovery, to refuse medical treatment or life support, providing them with a dignified exit.

In 2020, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking responses from the ministries of health and environment.

In the petition, senior lawyer Sonia Mathur, representing the NGO ACGAS, argued that rabies, with its 100% fatality rate, can be "more torturous and harrowing to succumb to than other forms of ailments." The petition also highlighted the unique symptoms of rabies, which result in patients being tied and shackled to their beds, severely limiting their freedom, movement, dignity, and integrity.

The NGO urged the apex court to consider the "exceptional/violent nature of the disease and the absence of a cure," arguing that these factors made rabies a separate case deserving of special consideration.