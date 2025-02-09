Uttarakhand shines at 38th National Games, 14 gold medals propel state to sixth place

DEHRADUN: In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Uttarakhand is making history at the ongoing 38th National Games by winning a total of 62 medals, including 14 prestigious golds.

The state has now climbed to sixth place in the overall medal tally.

As of Friday, Uttarakhand was positioned at 11th place in the medal standings. However, a stellar performance on Saturday -- five gold medals, propelled them to their current sixth position.

Till date, the state has secured 14 gold, 22 silver, and 26 bronze medals.

Uttarakhand's Sports Minister, Rekha Arya, expressed her delight, stating, "Our athletes have truly showered gold upon the land of the Gods. The journey of Uttarakhand in the National Games has been nothing short of inspiring. From finishing at the 25th position in the 37th National Games, the state has made an extraordinary leap to the 6th spot this year. Our ascent from the 19th position in earlier phases of the competition to breaking into the top six is a testament to the dedication and prowess of our athletes."

In the ongoing events, the Services contingent has emerged as a dominant force, securing the top position in the medal tally. With an impressive total of 68 medals, including 41 gold medals, the Services team has set a high benchmark for other states.

Following closely behind is Karnataka, which has clinched 30 gold medals out of a total of 58. Meanwhile, Maharashtra stands in third place with a commendable haul of 112 medals, including 25 golds.