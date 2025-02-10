BJP issues show-cause notice to Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena over phone tapping allegations

JAIPUR: BJP state president Madan Rathore has issued a show-cause notice to Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, citing indiscipline over his recent statement alleging that his own government was tapping his phone.

The party has deemed his remarks a violation of discipline and has sought a reply within three days.

In the notice sent to Meena, the BJP reminded him of his position as a party member, an elected MLA from Sawai Madhopur, and a minister in the Rajasthan government.

The notice specifically pointed out that Meena had publicly accused the BJP-led government of phone tapping and had provided information regarding his potential resignation from the Council of Ministers for media publication. The party stated that such claims were baseless and had tarnished the image of the BJP government.