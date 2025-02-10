BJP issues show-cause notice to Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena over phone tapping allegations

JAIPUR: BJP state president Madan Rathore has issued a show-cause notice to Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, citing indiscipline over his recent statement alleging that his own government was tapping his phone.
The party has deemed his remarks a violation of discipline and has sought a reply within three days.
In the notice sent to Meena, the BJP reminded him of his position as a party member, an elected MLA from Sawai Madhopur, and a minister in the Rajasthan government.
The notice specifically pointed out that Meena had publicly accused the BJP-led government of phone tapping and had provided information regarding his potential resignation from the Council of Ministers for media publication. The party stated that such claims were baseless and had tarnished the image of the BJP government.
The notice further emphasized that Meena’s actions fell under the category of indiscipline as per the party’s constitution. It also mentioned that the BJP’s national president had taken cognizance of the matter and instructed the issuance of the notice.
Meena has been given three days to respond, failing which it will be assumed that he has no defence against the allegations.
It is notable that Kirodi Lal Meena, last week, made explosive claims during a public event, stating, “My own government is tapping my phone. CID has been assigned to keep me under surveillance.” He alleged that he had been monitored ever since he raised concerns about corruption and irregularities in the high-profile SI (Sub-Inspector) recruitment examination.
His statement sparked a political uproar, with the opposition seizing the opportunity to attack the ruling party.
The Congress and other opposition leaders created chaos in the Rajasthan Assembly, demanding Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s resignation and a clear explanation on the issue.
Meena has been vocal in his dissatisfaction with the BJP government. On multiple occasions, he has accused the administration of corruption and mismanagement, particularly in recruitment exams. There were even reports that he was considering resigning from the cabinet. Sources suggest that Meena had expected a key portfolio, such as the Medical Department, and his disappointment over not receiving it has fueled his resentment.
In an attempt to pacify him, the BJP had nominated his brother for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, Meena’s failure to secure a victory in his stronghold has only widened the rift between him and the party leadership.
Now, with the disciplinary notice issued, it is evident that the BJP is in no mood to tolerate his repeated outbursts. Political analysts believe that Meena may try to turn the situation to his advantage by portraying himself as a political martyr, leveraging public sympathy. This wouldn’t be the first time he has taken such a stand.
All eyes are now on Meena’s response to the party’s notice, which could determine his future within the BJP and Rajasthan’s political landscape.