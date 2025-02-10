Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa predicts mid-term polls in Punjab

NEW DELHI: Congress MP and former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday predicted mid-term polls in the state, claiming that AAP MLAs would leave the party in large numbers following its poll debacle in Delhi.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting comes in the wake of AAP's rout in the Delhi Assembly elections and growing speculation about internal dissent in the party's Punjab unit.

Asked about the Delhi polls and its impact on Punjab, Randhawa told reporters, "He had said that 'if I am corrupt, don't vote for me'.

Now Delhiites have put their stamp and Kejriwal has lost badly.

One supremo says that no one is honest except him, his deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) lost, his jail minister lost.