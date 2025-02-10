Arvind Kejriwal to meet Punjab CM Mann, MLAs after Delhi election defeat

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party MLAs to the national capital amid rumours of defection. The former chief minister will review the results of the Delhi Assembly elections, according to a report by PTI.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, follows claims by the state Congress leaders that they are in contact with nearly 30 AAP MLAs.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, revealed that over 30 AAP MLAs have been in touch with his party for nearly a year and are ready to switch sides.

“A leadership battle is now imminent, as the party leadership in the capital may want to replace Mann, especially since all the MLAs and the cadre in the state are aligned with the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. A by-election is due in Ludhiana (West) assembly constituency. Kejriwal may be eyeing this seat to join the state assembly,” he claimed.

In the recent Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP secured 48 seats in the 70-member House and is set to form the government after more than 26 years. AAP won 22 seats, while Congress failed to win any seats for the third consecutive time.