Criminalisation of politics is a major issue, says SC on PIL seeking lifetime ban for convicted MPs/ MLAs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the criminalisation of politics is a very major issue while hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay over seeking a lifetime ban of MPs/MLAs who have been convicted of criminal offences.



As per existing law, convicted politicians are banned from polls for six years. The petitioner, also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has moved the apex court and filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the constitutional validity of Sections 8 and 9 of the Representation of the People Act (RP Act), 1951, which govern MP/MLA’s disqualification due to convictions.