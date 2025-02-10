INDIA bloc formed for Lok Sabha polls, state-specific alliances in assembly elections: Congress MP

NEW DELHI: Amid criticism that the AAP-Congress bickering benefited the BJP in Delhi, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday asserted that the INDIA bloc was formed for general elections 2024 and state-specific alliances were the way forward in the assembly polls.

Responding to those criticising the Congress for playing spoilsport for the AAP in Delhi, Tagore said alliance partners are asking the wrong person as they should put forward their questions to the person who "broke the alliance" in Delhi, an apparent reference to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"One thing is very clear INDIA alliance was created for general elections 2024. In different states, different strategy was evolved (in those polls also). Aam Aadmi Party and Congress had an alliance in Delhi but not in Punjab. We had an alliance in Gujarat but not in their places. They were supporting us in Goa," he said.

"In assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal ji announced on December 1 that they are fighting alone. We hope that our alliance partners will also understand that they are asking the wrong person, they should ask the question to the person who broke the alliance," Tagore told reporters outside Parliament.

He asserted that the INDIA bloc was formed particularly for general elections 2024.

"Its main idea was to channelise the anti-Modi, anti-BJP anti-RSS forces at one level, that has been done. After that, coordination in Parliament has been happening at the floor level," he said.

"The speech of the leader of the opposition (Rahul Gandhi) had talked about an INDIA bloc vision as an alternative vision, it was not just a vision of the Congress. So we are positive towards it (INDIA bloc), But we know how one alliance partner's reaction can spoil it," he said.