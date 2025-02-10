AAP-Congress fight helped BJP in Delhi polls: Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana

MUMBAI: The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, both INDIA bloc members, fighting each other contributed to the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Delhi assembly polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed on Monday.

An editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana also raised questions over the need for opposition alliances if their constituents continue to fight against each other instead of the BJP.

The BJP swept aside the AAP, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the just-concluded Delhi assembly polls. The AAP secured only 22 seats, with top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia suffering defeats.

The Congress drew a blank in the national capital for the third time in a row.

"In Delhi, both AAP and Congress fought to destroy each other, making things easier for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If this continues, why even form alliances? Just fight to your heart's content!" the editorial in Saamana quipped.

A similar disunity among opposition parties already led to setbacks in Maharashtra (during the 2024 assembly polls which the BJP-led coalition won)), it said.

The Marathi daily claimed that failing to learn from the Delhi poll results would only strengthen, what it termed as, the "autocratic rule" under Modi and Shah.