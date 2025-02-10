‘It’s ultimately a poem, not against any religion’: SC questions Gujarat govt over FIR against Cong MP Imran Pratapgarhi

While issuing notice to the state of Gujarat and others—seeking their respective replies on Pratapgarhi’s appeal—the two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Oka, said, "No step shall be taken in pursuance of the FIR (First Information Report) registered."

A resident of Jamnagar, aggrieved by the posting of Pratapgarhi's video, filed an FIR alleging that the lawmaker used a song that was "provocative, detrimental to national integrity, and hurt religious sentiments."

Pratapgarhi had to move the Gujarat High Court for quashing the FIR, arguing that the poem, on which the FIR was based, "is a poem spreading a message of love."

In the High Court, the Congress MP argued that "the reading of the song poem is a message of love and non-violence."

However, the High Court refused to quash the FIR and stated in its order that "there was a need for further investigation and that he had not cooperated with the investigation process." Pratapgarhi then moved the apex court for relief.