Kejriwal planned AAP meeting to seat himself as Punjab CM: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Sirsa said in the X post, that Kejriwal failed to fulfil his promise of granting women Rs 1000 to women and in curbing drug abuse, worsening Punjab’s situation.

He said, "Now, he wants to put all failure on Bhagwant Mann. He is making AAP Punjab MLAs say that Kejriwal is a ‘good man’ and should be made Chief Minister instead!"

Sirsa warned Kejriwal to not try such things in Punjab as the people will not tolerate this.

"I want to tell CM Mann to be vigilant. Kejriwal is not trustworthy or reliable; he has ditched everyone, be it Kumar Vishwas or any other MLA. Now he will be ditch you too, CM Mann and the people of the state. We do not want a man who ruined Delhi to further destroy the state of Punjab," he said.

Kejriwal has called a meeting with AAP ministers from Punjab on Tuesday in which it is likely to deliberate on the fallout of the Delhi election results and plan for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Currently, Punjab is the only state where AAP is in power.