Manipur CM's resignation 'too little, too late', say opposition leaders

NEW DELHI: The opposition leaders on Monday termed the resignation of Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur "too little, too late", and called it a step taken to avoid a no-confidence motion the Congress was about to bring in the state assembly.

Several opposition MPs also hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the strife-torn state soon.

"It's too little too late, People of Manipur, his own party leaders, and the opposition have been asking for Singh's resignation for two years, yet violence continued in Manipur," Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

"Perhaps he got some wisdom after 'Ganga Snan'. But that too is not the case here It's because they knew a no-confidence motion was coming and they feared that their own party MLAs would vote in support of it, and that is why he was asked to resign. It is sad that it took him so long (to resign)," she told PTI.

Last Thursday, Singh took a holy dip in the Sangam at the Maha Kumbh and prayed for peace and prosperity of the nation and Manipur, which has been in turmoil for over 22 months.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said it is the end of a "shameful chapter" in the history of Manipur.

"It was shameless bloodlust that made him hold on. The violence started 648 days ago. He has not resigned because it was the moral thing to do, he resigned because he did not want to face the humiliation of the no-confidence motion that was bound to succeed," she told PTI.