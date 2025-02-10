No internal rift, Biren Singh resigned in people’s interest: Manipur BJP chief

GUWAHATI: Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi said Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned in the interest of the state and its people. Dismissing reports of discord among BJP legislators, she said Singh had submitted his resignation keeping in mind Manipur’s future.

“He resigned keeping in mind the interest of Manipur and its citizens. He made an appeal to the Government of India for the protection of Manipur’s integrity and the safety of the people,” Devi told journalists on Sunday evening.

“The state was witnessing development since 2017 and then, we faced the problems for two years. He was saddened by it. He wants a peaceful Manipur where everybody will coexist peacefully,” she further stated.

Singh (64) was first elected to the Assembly in 2002 as a Democratic Revolutionary People’s Party candidate. He joined the Congress in 2003, and the party appointed him as a minister. He continued serving as a minister until 2016 when he fell out with then Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and joined the BJP.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 21 seats compared to the Congress’s 28 in the 60-member House. Yet, it managed to cobble up the numbers and form a coalition government, with Singh donning the chief minister’s mantle.