People dismissed 25 years of penance because of my past: Mamta Kulkarni quits Kinnar akhara following criticism

LUCKNOW: Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni relinquished her title of Mahamandaleshwar following controversy and internal conflicts.
Previously, seers criticised the anointment of Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, a subsidiary of Juna Akhara, referring to her past in the film industry.
The Akhara had expelled Kulkarni and her mentor Dr Laxmi Narayan Tripathi due to tensions within the religious group over the development.
Kulkarni announced her resignation in a video, saying: "I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, am stepping down from this position. Some people have a problem with me holding this role, despite my 25 years of intense penance."
She expressed frustration that her past in Bollywood was being used against her.
"I left the film industry 25 years ago and disappeared on my own. Who else stays away from makeup and glamour for so long?" she asked.
Kulkarni also spoke about the issues within the Akhara, claiming that some members were driven by ego and lacked true spiritual essence.
"These people are too focused on their egos and disconnected from true wisdom. They fight among themselves and don’t understand real spirituality," she said.
Kulkarni also mentioned financial troubles related to her appointment.
"When I was asked for Rs 2 lakh, I didn’t have it. Jai Ambagiri Mahamandaleshwar gave it from his pocket. The money I have comes from deep penance, not material wealth."
In her closing remarks, she returned her title. "This post was a certificate for sharing knowledge, but maybe it's a sign that I should step away. I return it with gratitude. Namaste."
Meanwhile, the development was coupled with a shocking incident that took place at Mahakumbh Nagar.
A group of young men stormed the camp of Kinnar Akhara chief Jagadguru Himangi Sakhi on Saturday. As per sources, they vandalised the camp and even attempted to take Himangi Sakhi hostage, leading to chaos and serious security concerns.