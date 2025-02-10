People dismissed 25 years of penance because of my past: Mamta Kulkarni quits Kinnar akhara following criticism

She expressed frustration that her past in Bollywood was being used against her.

"I left the film industry 25 years ago and disappeared on my own. Who else stays away from makeup and glamour for so long?" she asked.

Kulkarni also spoke about the issues within the Akhara, claiming that some members were driven by ego and lacked true spiritual essence.

"These people are too focused on their egos and disconnected from true wisdom. They fight among themselves and don’t understand real spirituality," she said.

Kulkarni also mentioned financial troubles related to her appointment.

"When I was asked for Rs 2 lakh, I didn’t have it. Jai Ambagiri Mahamandaleshwar gave it from his pocket. The money I have comes from deep penance, not material wealth."

In her closing remarks, she returned her title. "This post was a certificate for sharing knowledge, but maybe it's a sign that I should step away. I return it with gratitude. Namaste."