PM Modi looks forward to meeting friend Trump, strengthening U.S.-India ties in upcoming Washington visit

NEW DELHI: "I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his upcoming visit to Washington as an opportunity to strengthen and expand the partnership, particularly in technology, trade, defense, energy, and supply chain resilience.
Prime Minister Modi has spoken with President Trump twice over the phone since his landslide victory last November. He will hold his first official meeting with the U.S. President within a month of Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.
“Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have very warm recollections of working together during his first term to build a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the U.S.,” Modi said as he departed for France to attend the two-day AI summit before heading to Washington for a two-day visit on February 12.
Sources said that, similar to the first meeting under Trump’s first presidency in June 2017, the two leaders are expected to hold a one-on-one conversation before they meet for delegation-level talks.
Modi is expected to meet all key officials and advisors of the Trump administration.
In their first meeting, Trump hosted Modi for dinner—the first dinner for a foreign dignitary at the White House. They also took a walk around the residential area of the stately building, and Trump called Modi a “true friend.”
The Indian Prime Minister said that the visit will be an “opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration during his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defense, energy, and supply chain resilience.”
India and the U.S. have a strong bilateral agenda and a relationship that has substantial bipartisan support. The visit comes amid the U.S. government's increased stance on deporting illegal immigrants and its threats to impose tariffs on India, which holds a trade surplus with the U.S.
“We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world,” Modi said.