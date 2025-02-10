PM Modi looks forward to meeting friend Trump, strengthening U.S.-India ties in upcoming Washington visit

NEW DELHI: "I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his upcoming visit to Washington as an opportunity to strengthen and expand the partnership, particularly in technology, trade, defense, energy, and supply chain resilience.

Prime Minister Modi has spoken with President Trump twice over the phone since his landslide victory last November. He will hold his first official meeting with the U.S. President within a month of Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.