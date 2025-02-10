Will resume foot march to Delhi if no 'suitable solution' found in meeting with Centre: Farm leader Pandher

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday said a group of farmers will resume their foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on February 25 if the Centre does not find a "suitable solution" to their demands in a meeting on February 14.

The Centre had invited the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha for talks to discuss their demands in a meeting to be held on February 14 at Chandigarh.

The two groups are spearheading the protest at Shambhu and Khanauri border points in support of various demands including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops.