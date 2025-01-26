On Republic Day, protesting farmers hold tractor march in parts of Punjab to press long-standing demands

CHANDIGARH: Farmers from various organisations under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday took out a tractor parade at multiple locations across Punjab in support of their demands.

These demands include a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), which is based on the C2 plus 50 per cent formula given by the Swaminathan committee, a comprehensive loan waiver scheme for farmers and farm workers, no privatisation of electricity, withdrawal of the National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing (NPFAM), and debt waiver, among others.

Hundreds of farmers, including senior SKM leaders, took part in the tractor marches to highlight the farmers' demands.

At some places, black flags were prominently displayed on their tractors.

SKM had called upon farmers to conduct tractor/motorcycle parades on January 26, the Republic Day, at the district/sub-division level across the country.

"In order to achieve all the pending demands, a massive, determined and countrywide struggle larger than the historic farmers' struggle at the Delhi Borders of 2020-21 in participation, intensity and pan-India form have to be planned," SKM said in a recent statement.