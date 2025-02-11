Amit Shah holds security review meeting, directs CRPF to ensure 'area domination' in Jammu

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing security situation in Jammu & Kashmir and directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure that “there are no gaps in area domination,” with a special focus on the hills in the Jammu region.
In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Home Minister also directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure “zero infiltration” from the international borders by adopting strong vigilance and strengthening the border grid using advanced technologies for surveillance.
Emphasizing the role of paramilitary forces in achieving the goal of a terror-free J&K, the Home Minister also asked the CRPF to continue its synergy with the Indian Army and J&K Police.
According to the MHA statement, Shah also reviewed the intelligence apparatus working in the Union Territory (UT) and directed them to increase coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence, highlighting the importance of technology in actionable intelligence gathering.
He also called for focused monitoring of terror financing, tightening the grip on narco-terror cases, and dismantling the entire terror ecosystem in the UT, as this has been a priority of the Government of India.
The Home Minister further directed a focus on countering the negative propaganda by anti-national elements to present the correct narrative in the public domain. He also assured that all necessary resources would be made available to make J&K terror-free.
According to MHA officials, Tuesday's meeting was a continuation of the ‘High-Level Meetings’ with the Indian Army and J&K Police held on February 4 and 5.
Besides the Union Home Secretary and the IB Director, the Directors General of the CRPF and the BSF, as well as other senior officers, attended the meeting.