Amit Shah holds security review meeting, directs CRPF to ensure 'area domination' in Jammu

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing security situation in Jammu & Kashmir and directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure that “there are no gaps in area domination,” with a special focus on the hills in the Jammu region.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Home Minister also directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure “zero infiltration” from the international borders by adopting strong vigilance and strengthening the border grid using advanced technologies for surveillance.

Emphasizing the role of paramilitary forces in achieving the goal of a terror-free J&K, the Home Minister also asked the CRPF to continue its synergy with the Indian Army and J&K Police.