Congress plans to include old, new members in revamped team in UP

LUCKNOW: The inclusion of former state chiefs in the process of re-organising the state unit of Congress party as part of its ‘Sangathan Srijan’ exercise has made the old guards hopeful of getting some role in the new revamped team in Uttar Pradesh.

The new team of state office bearers is likely to be a mix of old and new as many senior party leaders from across the state were interviewed from January 7 to 13 last month at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here.

As per the party insiders, this time, while re-organising the team of office-bearers, a balance between the old and new faces would be seen as the UPCC is not in favour of excluding anyone.

The Congress state unit chief Ajay Rai has personally conveyed this to several partymen who have met him in the past month.

The party’s move to involve the former UPCC presidents in the Sangathan exercise has given credence to this message.

“All former UPCC presidents were invited to UPCC headquarters for interaction with the partymen from different districts for a week as part of the Sangathan Srijan exercise. The gesture sent a message across that the party wants to involve and respect the old guards too," said former UPCC president Nirmal Khatri.

We hope the party will consult us again while giving the final shape to the new team. Those who felt they have been sidelined will now come back and get due respect,” he added.