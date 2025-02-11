Congress plans to include old, new members in revamped team in UP

LUCKNOW: The inclusion of former state chiefs in the process of re-organising the state unit of Congress party as part of its ‘Sangathan Srijan’ exercise has made the old guards hopeful of getting some role in the new revamped team in Uttar Pradesh.
The new team of state office bearers is likely to be a mix of old and new as many senior party leaders from across the state were interviewed from January 7 to 13 last month at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here.
As per the party insiders, this time, while re-organising the team of office-bearers, a balance between the old and new faces would be seen as the UPCC is not in favour of excluding anyone.
The Congress state unit chief Ajay Rai has personally conveyed this to several partymen who have met him in the past month.
The party’s move to involve the former UPCC presidents in the Sangathan exercise has given credence to this message.
“All former UPCC presidents were invited to UPCC headquarters for interaction with the partymen from different districts for a week as part of the Sangathan Srijan exercise. The gesture sent a message across that the party wants to involve and respect the old guards too," said former UPCC president Nirmal Khatri.
We hope the party will consult us again while giving the final shape to the new team. Those who felt they have been sidelined will now come back and get due respect,” he added.
Prominent among the other senior leaders who turned up for the Sangathan Srijan exercise included former UPCC presidents Salman Khurshid, Arun Kumar Singh ‘Munna’ and Raj Babbar.
All praise for the new exercise, Raj Babbar also welcomed the move to bring back those to the active mode who had been lying inactive for some reason or the other.
“It will strengthen the party,” said Raj Babbar, who has also headed the UP unit of Congress party during 2016-2019. He was succeeded by Ajay Kumar Lallu.
Lallu said he hoped those given responsibility of building a new team would do their best and set up a strong party organisation in Uttar Pradesh.
“We all have been made part of this exercise. No one will be left out. We have sought opinions of all the former UPCC presidents and they have been part of the selection panel for the new team. Old guards are being given due consideration,” said UPCC president Ajay Rai, adding, the party proposes to complete the team building exercise in 100 days.
On the other, All India Congress Committee general secretary (in charge UP) Avinash Pandey claimed that everyone would be the part of party re-organisation exercise in UP.
“Old and young, all those who have worked in different party cells and departments will be taken along and given responsibility. The Sangathan Srijan is an elaborate exercise, and we hope to complete this within the stipulated period of 100 days,” said Pandey.