'I'm just not confident of HAL': IAF chief irked by delay in delivery of Tejas fighters

BENGALURU: The delay in the delivery of Tejas fighter aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has elicited a “no confidence” comment from Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

On Monday, while inspecting an aircraft at Aero India 2025, Singh was heard telling HAL officials, "I can only tell you what our requirements and our worries are... At the moment, I am just not confident of HAL, which is a very wrong thing to happen." The video was captured and posted by defence news channel NationalDefence.

The IAF has been banking on timely deliveries of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, which is meant to replace the decommissioned squadrons of MiG fighters. The depletion has been worrisome as the IAF is operating around 31 combat squadrons, with the sanctioned strength being 42 squadrons.

In his conversation, Singh goes on to say that things do not seem to be in "mission mode". "HAL is our own company, we all have worked there... I have also served there... I find that we are just not in mission mode... everything is ho jaayega [it will happen]."

The IAF chief's primary complaint has been delays in the deliveries of Tejas Mk1A fighter jets.

"I was promised that when I come here in February, we will have 11 Mk1As ready minus the engine. And not a single one is ready yet... mazaa nai aa raha hai yaar [not liking it]," Singh is heard saying, with a HAL official later commenting that the officer's remarks have been "duly noted".

Singh said that while he was pushing for "drastic change" as it was needed in the larger "system", he wasn't trying to point fingers at "individuals".

"I cannot point a finger because three fingers are pointing at me," the senior officer says. "There are so many places where we have also gone wrong. Because as the product takes time, the [requirements] keep changing."