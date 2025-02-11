Manipur political crisis continues as BJP struggles to find CM successor, speculation rises over President's rule

Before heading to the Raj Bhavan, Patra had met Biren Singh. The BJP appears to be divided into two factions: one supporting Biren Singh and the other consisting of ministers and MLAs who opposed his leadership.

A senior BJP legislator told this newspaper that the Centre might impose President’s rule in the state.

“I believe the order will come out soon. The Assembly will likely be kept in suspended animation under Article 356 and not dissolved. Once a new candidate for Chief Minister is found, the government will be formed again. President’s rule may not last even a month,” the legislator said.