After Biren’s resignation, BJP scouts for next Manipur CM

GUWHATI: Hectic politicking is underway in Manipur as ruling BJP scouts for caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s successor.
BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra on Monday held separate closed-door meetings with several party legislators, including Speaker T Satyabrata Singh, ministers Y Khemchand, Basantakumar Singh, senior MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, MLAs of BJP ally Naga People’s Front, state’s security advisor Kuldeep Singh and Hill Areas Committee chairman Dinganglung Gangmei in Imphal.
When reports last came in, Patra was meeting the BJP legislators individually. Khemchand told the media the decision on the new chief minister would be taken by the BJP high command and all legislators of the party would abide by it.
Asked about Biren Singh’s resignation, he said, “We accepted the decision taken by the high command…I feel the process of reconciliation between the two communities (Meiteis and Kukis) will begin at the earliest.”
Local media reported that the BJP’s central leadership would meet the ten Kuki MLAs, including seven from the party, in New Delhi on February 12. The reports could not be confirmed.
The BJP wants that the next chief minister should be one who has a larger acceptance among Meitei and tribal communities.
The names of the Speaker, ministers Khemchand, Basantakumar, Konthoujam Govindas and MLA Radheshyam are doing the rounds in the state’s political circles as probable CM candidates. Basantakumar and Radheshyam are former IAS and IPS officers respectively.
Meanwhile, security was heightened in the Imphal valley following Biren Singh’s resignation as the situation remains unpredictable.
State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh said the Congress would oppose any move to impose President’s rule or place the Assembly under suspended animation.
“Congress party wants a democratically-elected popular government in Manipur in the larger interests of safeguarding democracy in the state,” he said.
A session of the Assembly, which was to have commenced on Monday, was declared 'null and void' by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla through a notification Sunday night.
State BJP president A Sharda Devi dismissed reports of discord among BJP legislators, categorically stating that Biren Singh resigned keeping in mind Manipur’s future and the interest of the people.
“He made an appeal to the Government of India for the protection of Manipur’s integrity and the safety of the people. Manipur was witnessing development since 2017 and then, we faced the problems for two years. He was saddened by it,” she said.