After Biren’s resignation, BJP scouts for next Manipur CM

GUWHATI: Hectic politicking is underway in Manipur as ruling BJP scouts for caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s successor.

BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra on Monday held separate closed-door meetings with several party legislators, including Speaker T Satyabrata Singh, ministers Y Khemchand, Basantakumar Singh, senior MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, MLAs of BJP ally Naga People’s Front, state’s security advisor Kuldeep Singh and Hill Areas Committee chairman Dinganglung Gangmei in Imphal.

When reports last came in, Patra was meeting the BJP legislators individually. Khemchand told the media the decision on the new chief minister would be taken by the BJP high command and all legislators of the party would abide by it.