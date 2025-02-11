Plea on mob lynching and cow vigilantism: SC says not feasible to micro-manage cases sitting in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, in its order, refused to entertain a plea seeking a number of directions for preventive, remedial, and punitive measures to deal with offences like mob violence and cow vigilantism, after noting that it was not feasible to micro-manage cases of mob lynching while sitting in Delhi.

"Sitting here in Delhi, we can't monitor the incidents occurring in different areas in different states of the country. In our view, such micro-management by this court would not be feasible," said a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

While disposing of a plea filed by the petitioner, National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), the apex court pointed out that such pleas should be challenged before the appropriate court in each state.