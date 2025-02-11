PM Modi greeted by 'friend' Macron in France

PARIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a hug by French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris.

Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris, Modi posted on X on Monday.

At the dinner, the prime minister also met US Vice President JD Vance, who is also in France to attend the AI Summit.

"PM @narendramodi interacts with President @EmmanuelMacron and USA @VP @JDVance in Paris," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Paris for the first leg of his two-nation tour that will later take him to the US.

During his three-day visit to France, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders.

He received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris.

A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn't deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening.

Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments, he said.