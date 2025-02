PM Modi greeted by 'friend' Macron in France

PARIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a hug by French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris.

Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris,” Modi posted on X on Monday.

At the dinner, the prime minister also met US Vice President JD Vance, who is also in France to attend the AI Summit.

"PM @narendramodi interacts with President @EmmanuelMacron and USA @VP @JDVance in Paris," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Paris for the first leg of his two-nation tour that will later take him to the US.

During his three-day visit to France, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders.

He received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris.

A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn't deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening.

Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments,” he said.