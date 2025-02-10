PM Modi arrives in Paris for AI Summit, bilateral talks with Macron

The prime minister will attend a dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace, which is likely to be attended by a large number of CEOs from the tech domain along with other distinguished invitees to the summit.

On February 11, the prime minister will co-chair the AI Action Summit, along with Macron.

He will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.

The prime minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the new Consulate General of India in Marseille with Macron.

The two leaders are also scheduled to visit the Mazargues War Cemetery maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille on Wednesday, and pay tributes to the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers in World War I.