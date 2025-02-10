Modi in France: PM to hold talks with French President Macron towards strengthening India-France relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his overseas visit, will be in France from February 10 to 12 at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

In France, Modi will take part in AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. Modi will also hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron towards strengthening India-France relations.

The bilateral segment of Modi's visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with Macron.

Modi would also visit the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good.

From France Modi will proceed on a two day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald trump, a press statement said.

Modi in a message posted on platform X further said that in Washington DC, he looks forward to meeting President Donald Trump. This visit will further cement India-USA friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors.

"I warmly recall working with President Trump during his first term and I am sure our talks will build on the ground covered then," he added.