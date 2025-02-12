'Are we not creating a class of parasites?': SC slams freebie culture, says people not willing to work

The apex court was hearing a matter concerning the right to shelter of homeless persons in urban areas and said people got free rations and money without working.

"We quite appreciate your concern for them but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation?" the bench asked.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, said there was hardly anybody in the country who did not want to work, if they had work.

The judge said, "You must be having only one sided knowledge. I come from an agricultural family. Because of the freebies in Maharashtra which they just announced prior to elections, agriculturists are not getting labourers."

The court, however, said it did not want to debate.

It said everybody, including Attorney General R Venkataramani, was on the same page that providing shelter to the homeless merited due attention.

"But at the same time, should it not be balanced?" the bench asked.