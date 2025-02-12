Government lists Income-Tax Bill, 2025 for introduction in LS on February 13

NEW DELHI: The government has listed a bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to income-tax for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

According to the agenda circulated by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Income-Tax Bill, 2025.

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies like assessment and previous year with easier to understand 'tax year' as part of move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.