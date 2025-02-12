No change in capital gains taxes under new income tax bill set for introduction in LS on Thursday

MUMBAI: The new Income Tax Bill has no changes in the rate structures, nor are there any changes in the capital gains tax rates. The Bill, which is likely to be tabled on Thursday, has 23 chapters, 536 clauses (instead of sections) and 16 schedules. The bill introduces the concept of tax year instead of assessment year, and previous year instead of financial year.

The Bill has 536 clauses instead of 298 sections under the current Income Tax Act.

Under the new proposed law, income not forming part of total income have now been moved to schedules to simplify the statute. Deductions from salaries such as standard deduction, gratuity, leave encashment etc, have now been tabulated at one place, instead of being scattered over different sections and rules. The bill proposes deductions for purchase of EVs, revises donation rules, and updates medical and education related deduction.

All the deductions have been put under chapter VIII from Clause 123 to clause 154.

It grants CBDT greater procedural powers to frame schemes and rules, similar to GST. The new proposed law bars civil courts from interfering in tax matters, ensuring direct tax administration authority.