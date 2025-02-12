Maha Kumbh: Over 73 lakh people take 'snan' at Sangam on Maghi Purnima

PRAYAGRAJ: Amid elaborate arrangements, over 73 lakh people took a dip at the Sangam till 6 am on Wednesday on the occasion of Maghi Purnima during the Maha Kumbh mela here.

The sacred bath began early Wednesday and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been monitoring the event from Lucknow.

With the Maghi Purnima bath, the month-long Kalpavas will also end and around 10 lakh Kalpvasis' will start leaving the Maha Kumbh.

The administration has requested them to follow traffic rules and use only authorised parking spaces.