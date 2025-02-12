Modi to visit poll-bound Bihar on Feb 24, preparations on

PATNA: The BJP has put its preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur on February 24 in full gear by reaching out to people from across all sections of the society in view of the Bihar assembly poll due in October-November this year.

Union ministers have been engaged for making preparations for the PM’s visit to conduct the programme on a mega scale so that it could set tone for the assembly election. They are visiting areas assigned to them and mobilising people to attend the event. The PM will participate in ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ programme. During the event, he will transfer money to the accounts of farmers from across the country.

The BJP has deputed party’s office-bearers, ministers, MPs and MLAs to make Modi’s visit an occasion to set the narrative of development before the polls. Leaders from BJP allies — JD (U) and LJP (RV) — are also making efforts to ensure good turnout at the event.