Modi to visit poll-bound Bihar on Feb 24, preparations on

PATNA: The BJP has put its preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur on February 24 in full gear by reaching out to people from across all sections of the society in view of the Bihar assembly poll due in October-November this year.
Union ministers have been engaged for making preparations for the PM’s visit to conduct the programme on a mega scale so that it could set tone for the assembly election. They are visiting areas assigned to them and mobilising people to attend the event. The PM will participate in ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ programme. During the event, he will transfer money to the accounts of farmers from across the country.
The BJP has deputed party’s office-bearers, ministers, MPs and MLAs to make Modi’s visit an occasion to set the narrative of development before the polls. Leaders from BJP allies — JD (U) and LJP (RV) — are also making efforts to ensure good turnout at the event.
Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said preparations for the PM’s visit to Bhagalpur on February 24 were going on in full swing. Workers from 12 districts of the region have been asked to make the programme a grand success.
In another development, Bihar legislature’s month-long Budget session will commence from February 28 as the NDA government would present its last Budget before the state goes to the polls. The Budget session will conclude on March 28, according to a notification issued by the state parliamentary affairs department.
On the first day, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will address the joint session of both Houses of the state legislature. The government will also present the state economic survey on the first day of the session. Choudhary, who also holds finance portfolio in the Nitish Kumar-led government, will present the budget on March 3, the last budget of the present tenure. The assembly will have a total 20 sittings in the budget session.
Since it is an election year, it is expected that Nitish Kumar government will pay focus on sectors like education, health, agriculture and transport.